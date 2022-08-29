Ne-Yo’s Soon-To-Be Ex Wife Speaks Out, Says no Chance of Reconciliation

Ne-Yo’s marriage appears to be close to officially over. After accusing the “So Sick” singer of cheating last month and filing for divorce, his soon-to-be ex wife, Crystal Renay, briefly addressed the situation, saying that the two will not be getting back together.

Video footage shows a TMZ reporter approaching Renay as she exits LAX and asking her “what are the chances that you and Ne-Yo can work it out?”

She quickly responds, “there are no chances. God is good.”

The reporter continues to press, asking her if she is sure and she responds that “we’re moving on to better lives” and adding that “certain things can’t be forgiven, but God will forgive and so will I.”

When asked if she was going to start dating again, Renay shrugs and says “only God knows.”

Renay filed for divorce after claiming that Ne-Yo fathered a child with another woman. Paperwork filed in Atlanta cites that the couple’s marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” Renay and Ne-Yo have three children of their own: Isabella Rose, 14-months, Roman-Alexander Raj, 4 years, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6 years.

While some might find the reporter’s questions odd, it would not be the first time the couple has filed for divorce only to reconcile later. After getting married in 2016, Renay filed for divorce in 2020, but withdrew the filing. They then had a “second wedding” celebration in 2022.

So far there has been no word on the mystery woman or baby that Ne-Yo allegedly fathered.