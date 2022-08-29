The 2022 VMAs were a night to remember. The night began and ended with iconic moments from Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, Bad Bunny, and more.

Jack Harlow opened up the show as the captain of a superstar-seated “First Class” flight that featured Lil Nas X, Saucy Santana, Chloe Bailey Harlow’s bromancer, Druski, and more. He later stepped out onto the VMA stage in Prudential Center and introduced Fergie as a surprise guest. The “Glamorous” singer took the stage to perform her 2006 hit, which is used to sample Harlow hit single. Both songs topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

While Harlow set the show’s tone, the night belonged to the Video Vanguard honoree, Nicki Minaj. Not only did Minaj serve as the co-host with Harlow, but she performed a medley of her greatest hits, including “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and her most recent Hot 100 No. 1, “Super Freak. What could Nicki’s greatest hit performance be without her career-defining “Monster” verse?

Dripped in a pink, glittered-out barbie top and pink tennis skirt, Minaj danced, twerked, and gave fans a memorable performance.

During her acceptance speech, she honored the lives of her father, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, and Juice Wrld. Of course, she gave the nod to her Cash Money/Young Money family, specifically Lil Wayne, Drake, Mack Maine, Birdman & Slim.

Bad Bunny’s historical performance occurred at Yankees Stadium, where he was presented with the Artist of the Year award by Carmelo Anthony. He became the first Latin urban artist to win the award. During the performance, the “Moscow Mule” star kissed a woman and a man dancer, quickly becoming a trending topic.

bad bunny kissing a male backup dancer was probably in response to how earlier this week, puerto rican media and some in the reggaeton space were outraged by a kiss between villano antillano and tokischa. calling him a queerbaiter is not the serve y’all think.. pic.twitter.com/3aSjSJC8Mj — fico (@puertofico) August 29, 2022

So many moments to capture at this year’s VMAs, including Anita’s spicy performance.

Whether it was Jack Harlow’s “First Class” flight, Nicki Minaj’s greatest hits, or Bad Bunny’s history at Yankee Stadium, the VMAs cemented another for the books.