Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kelly Oubre Team with Converse for ‘Chase the Drip’

A little more than a year ago, Converse announced the signing of guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Charlotte Hornets to its prestigious basketball roster. Both players are again collaborating with Converse to release their respective Chase The Drip sneakers for this season. They are two of the most well-known fashion icons in the game. The second and third iterations of the two players’ Chase the Drip partnership, which is now in its second straight year, showcase their distinct sense of style in two cutting-edge Converse designs.

A wonderful SGA twist may be found in the Chase the Drip x SGA Run Star Motion. Each step you take will be incredibly comfortable, thanks to the usage of the well-known CX foam for the shoe. You are raised and kept steady with exceptional traction by the wavy platform and traction lugs. SGA gave the sneaker a blue colorway to honor his Oklahoma City Thunder on the wavy platform. The top sole has a grey leather appearance and feel.

A molded platform, two-tone outsole, and rounded heel of the Chase the Drip x KOJ Run Star Hike give off futuristic vibes while maintaining the original silhouette’s canvas construction, rubber toe cap, and Chuck Taylor ankle patch. The shoe is decorated with a customized infinity logo that stands for KOJ’s $TILL INFINITY mark and is dressed in a traditional all-black hue with electrifying purple undertones by Oubre Jr.

The Chase the Drip x SGA Run Star Motion and Chase the Drip x KOJ Run Star Hike is available in-store and online at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Converse.com.