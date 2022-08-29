Jade, Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend, was arrested in Miami after a fight. According to TMZ, Jade was charged with battery related to domestic violence.

According to TMZ, Jade, born Rachel Wattley, was held on $1,500 bail at Miami-Date County Jail. 6ix9ine was on hand to bail his bae out.

In footage from TMZ, 6ix9ine faced off with Jade and a group of women outside a club. One of the ladies swings on Tekashi, and he flees to a car for safety. He was quickly surrounded by security.

Officers state Tekashi and Jade were escorted out of the club while arguing. Tekashi reportedly told an officer Jade hit him, and there were marks on his. Witnesses also revealed Jade hit the rainbow-haired rapper and grabbed for his chain.

Speaking with TMZ, Tekashi 6ix9ine revealed his girlfriend attacked him while intoxicated and was encouraged to do so by her friends. He added, “I’m gonna get her out jail — she attacked me in front of the police I told them, ‘You have to evaluate her she’s obviously under the influence I don’t plan to press charges … I’m the one trying to bail her out.”