With a marathon nine-song performance on her “Barbie Dream House” stage, international superstar Nicki Minaj was celebrated with MTV’s coveted Video Vanguard Award.

Minaj’s set included the hits “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and the world premiere of her brand-new song, “Super Freaky Girl.”

Additionally, she gave a moving acceptance speech in which she emphasized the value of mental health and thanked her devoted “Barbz” for their continuous support.

Advertisement

Nicki Minaj and her new single “Super Freaky Girl” has debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100. The single is Minaj’s third time on top of the chart, but her first time unaccompanied. She previously appeared alongside 6ix9ine on top with “Trollz” and with Doja Cat on “Say So.”

“Super Freaky Girl” features a sample of Rick James’ “Super Freak” and had a monster week of 21.1 millions treams, 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and 89,000 downloads in its first week.

“Super Freaky Girl” is also Minaj’s 21st single to reach the Top 10 of the Hot 100. It is the rapper’s second single to do so this year, following her collaboration with Lil Baby “Do We Have a Problem.”

In addition to the top of the Hot 100, Minaj’s new single tops the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts.

Adding to the moment, Minaj topping the charts follows “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé and “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, making for the first time in this century that three solo Black female artists have topped the Hot 100. Minaj is also the first solo rapper to debut on top of the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill in 1998.

You did it 🥹 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 22, 2022