Chris Rock Admits He Declined Invitation To Host 2023 Oscars, That’s Like Asking Nicole Brown Simpson “To Go Back To The Restaurant”

Comedian Chris Rock admits he turned down an invitation to host the 2023 Academy Awards. Rock, 57, revealed he would not be returning as the 2023 Oscars host to the audience at his comedy show in Phoenix on Sunday night.

The ‘Grown Ups’ actor dished on getting slapped by Best Actor winner Will Smith at this year’s Oscars. The infamous moment took place as Rock was about to present the award for best documentary feature, and less than an hour before Smith would accept the best actor honor for his performance in King Richard.

Will Smith, 53, walked up on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife. Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that caused her to lose her hair.

Rock told the Phoenix audience, “He’s bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.”

The comedian’s sold-out crowd was eager to hear his take on the viral incident, with one fan yelling out, “Talk about it!” as reported by the Arizona Republic. Rock riffed returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant.”

