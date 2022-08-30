Congratulations are in order to Colin Kaepernick and his girlfriend Nessa Diab, who are celebrating the arrival of their first child.

“I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!” wrote Diab, who is an MTV host and covered the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family … Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”