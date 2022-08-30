Rich Homie Quan has announced a partnership with Venice Music, a cutting-edge music and technology firm created by Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo. Under his new label Rich Homie Entertainment, which will be serviced by Venice Music, Rich Homie Quan will independently release music. RHQ and Stronger Together have also entered a new co-management agreement.

Rich Homie Quan, who is well-known among fans for his melodic trap and mumble flow, rose to fame for his catchy songs, including the number-one hits “Type of Way” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” Next week, on August 31, 2022, Rich Homie Quan will release his single “Krazy” via Rich Homie Entertainment/Venice Music, giving fans fresh music to look forward to.

“For my last 10 years in the game, I have learned independence is the lane for me,” said Rich Homie Quan. “I am blessed to meet Troy and his team, and I’ve been impressed with their work to help RHQ Ent excel. I am grateful to God for this alignment. I look forward to working with Venice and my managers at Stronger Together for many years to come.”

Advertisement

Venice Music Director of A&R, Brandon “Redd Rush” Terrell, added, “Rich Homie Quan has always been a staple in the Atlanta culture. I’m excited to partner with him and his team on this new independent journey. Welcome to Venice.”

Venice, which prides itself as “your companion in navigating the growing world of music,” is readjusting the balance of the music industry to create a more welcoming environment for independent musicians. Troy Carter, the company’s founder and CEO, teamed up with co-founder Suzy Ryoo, a financial expert, to streamline the overly complex distribution process. Venice Music is the result, a cutting-edge, current, and modern endeavor. They offer an all-in-one interface that enables musicians to share music, handle royalties, and keep track of their performances.

On the new partnership with Rich Homie Quan, Carter said, “Not only is Quan an amazing artist, his entrepreneurial prowess is equally impressive. We’re looking forward to helping Quan build his label, career, and business.”

Ryoo added, “As Quan approaches ten years as an artist, songwriter, and entrepreneur, we are incredibly proud to partner with Rich Homie Quan and the Stronger Together team to be their independent, global home for years to come.”

You can be on the lookout for “Krazy” this weekend.