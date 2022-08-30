SOURCE LATINO: Anitta Releases Deluxe Edition of ‘Versions of Me’ LP with Missy Elliot, Maluma and More

Brazilian pop superstar Anitta continues to celebrate ‘Anitta August’ with the release of the deluxe edition of her Versions of Me album via Warner Records. The project features the 15 original tracks from the Versions of Me LP released earlier this year, along with five new tracks.

Featuring a star-studded line-up of collaborators including Missy Elliott, Maluma, A$AP Ferg, Nicky Jam, HARV, L7NNON, Maffio, MC Pedrinho, Pedro Sampaio and Dadju.

The deluxe edition follows Anitta setting the stage and sharing a string of videos, the sizzling “Gata,” followed by the steamy “El Que Espera” featuring Maluma.

Last week, Anitta released the highly anticipated “Lobby” featuring Missy Elliott, which has already amassed over 16 million views on Youtube.

See the full tracklisting and stream Versions of Me, deluxe edition below.

“Lobby” – Anitta & Missy Elliott

“El Que Espera” – Anitta, Maluma

“Yo No Se (feat. L7NNON & Maffio)” – Anitta

“Practice (feat. A$AP Ferg & HARV)” – Anitta

“DANÇARINA (feat. Nicky Jam, MC Pedrinho) [Remix]” – PEDRO SAMPAIO, Anitta, Dadju

“Envolver” – Anitta

“Gata (feat. Chencho Corleone)” – Anitta

“I’d Rather Have Sex” – Anitta

“Gimme Your Number” – Anitta x Ty Dolla $ign

“Maria Elegante (feat. Afro B)” – Anitta

“Love You” – Anitta

“Boys Don’t Cry” – Anitta

“Versions of Me” – Anitta

“Turn It Up” – Anitta

“Ur Baby (feat. Khalid)” – Anitta

“Girl From Rio” – Anitta

“Faking Love (feat. Saweetie)” – Anitta

“Que Rabão (feat. Mr. Catra)” – Anitta, YG, Papatinho, MC Kevin o Chris

“Me Gusta (with Cardi B & Myke Towers)” – Anitta

“Love Me, Love Me” – Anitta

