Anitta’s August comes to a close with a historic victory for the Brazilian worldwide pop sensation, who won last night’s MTV Video Music Awards “Best Latin” category and the moon person. As the “first Brazilian to win for a solo project in the history of the VMAs,” Anitta continues to make history with this achievement.

Anitta, who made her VMA broadcast performance debut with “Envolver,” the song that earned her a historic nomination, delivered an exhilarating performance after the victory.

Following the release of the Deluxe Edition of her critically acclaimed album Versions of Me by Warner Records, she earned this ground-breaking victory and gave a jaw-dropping performance. The album includes five new tracks in addition to the 15 original songs from the Versions of Me album, which was released earlier this year. A stellar cast of collaborators on the album includes Missy Elliott, Maluma, A$AP Ferg, Nicky Jam, HARV, L7NNON, Maffio, MC Pedrinho, Pedro Sampaio, and Dadju.

