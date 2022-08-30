Travis Scott’s family and neighborhood volunteers organized a school supply distribution for Houston teachers in reaction to school budget cuts that forced instructors to buy materials on their own dime. As schools reopen, there will be many needs, as evidenced by the fact that all teachers were pre-registered and that places filled up quickly—in record time.

Before the 2022–2023 school year, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation organized a Back to School Drive at the Lakeshore Learning location for 1,000 teachers in the Houston Independent School District. Participants received a free tote filled with school essentials and a $50 Lakeshore Learning Store gift card.

Jordan Webster, who oversees education initiatives at her brother’s Cactus Jack Foundation and recently graduated from an HBCU, Josh Webster, and their parents, Jacques Webster Sr. and Wanda Webster, as well as Scott’s grandmother Mrs. Sealie, who has a long history, of taking part in community CJF events in their native Houston, were present to distribute supply packages and meet with teachers today.

“Cactus Jack Foundation is committed to enhancing and enriching the lives of teachers and students across Houston and around the country,” said Jordan Webster. “It breaks my heart that teachers are forced to dig into their own pockets to fund classrooms that will ensure a rich learning environment for every student. Hopefully, this effort, the first of many squarely focused on teachers, will provide some relief.”

The Cactus Jack Foundation announced a million-dollar series of $10,000 scholarships to 100 HBCU seniors facing financial hardship after their senior year. Each senior graduated on schedule this past May, fulfilling the foundation’s goal.

Scott launched Project HEAL in March, a multi-tiered project aimed at tackling problems faced by today’s kids, particularly those from disadvantaged and at-risk areas in Texas.

Project HEAL unifies efforts such as HBCU scholarships, free mental health support, a creative design center and career incubator, and a first-ever, tech-driven solution for event safety in collaboration with the Cactus Jack Foundation. These initiatives seek to address problems and overcome obstacles affecting young people, individually and collectively.