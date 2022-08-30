Two icons of the world collide in a new Gatorade spot. With Serena Williams set to take the tennis court for the final time at the U.S. Open, Gatorade tapped Beyoncé to narrate For Serena Williams, With Love.

“When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started,” Beyoncé recites. “At love. It’s a love that we’ll remember through the generations, a love that started a movement, a movement to always love exactly who you are and who you can be. To be so in love with your identity, that your very essence cannot be contained.”