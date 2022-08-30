Flo Milli brought the fits and fun, fused with dance moves during her MTV Video Music Award performance debut. The Mobile, AL native took the Extended Play Stage, presented by Doritos to perform both two songs from her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?

Dripped in Telfar’s “performance bandeau,” while matching with its signature “thigh hole track pants”, Flo Milli’s high energetic effort remained consistent throughout both performances for “Bed Time” and “Conceited.”

“Expect a full show – a Flo Milli experience,” she said regarding audience expectations.

Advertisement

Based on the crowd’s reaction, it is safe to say that Flo Milli was not the only feeling her while she performed “Conceited,” but did so while performing “Bedtime” as well.

She filled the Extended Play stage with distinct versatility, back by dancers who fed off the reciprocated energy.

Flo Mill dropped her debut album back in July, which is a sequel from her debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here? Her project titles have derived from her love for reality tv shows. She even featured VH1 legend, Tiffany “New York” Pollard on the intro and outro of her debut album.

“This experience was very different than my mixtape,” she says on creating an album. “I was able to really take my time and create a full picture with my music , creative and visuals. I was able to work with a lot of new producers and create my sound, find my range and pocket. This is only the beginning of much more to come.”

Last week she released her video for “Big Steppa.” The Amber Park directed video shows a “larger than life” Flo Milli flowing to the rhythm of her own beat.

Flo Milli is set to perform at Made In America Festival next month.