Babyface and Ella Mai Exude Romantic Opulence in “Keeps On Fallin’” Official Video

Babyface and Ella Mai unveil the official video for their new single “Keeps On Fallin’.”

The modern R&B track’s opulent romantic visual grabs its inspiration from Regency-era courtship rituals. Starring Emmy and GRAMMY winning actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish as the queen mother and Kendrick Sampson (Miss Juneteenth, “Insecure“) as the handsome prince who is courting Ella Mai. Babyface, who plays a duke, joins them for an extravagant meal as a string quartet plays while the bubbly flows.

“Keeps On Fallin’” is the first single from Babyface’s new project, Girls Night Out, set to be released by Capitol Records on October 21.

Described as a sonic journey through love, heartbreak and all of the emotions in between, Girls Night Out will give classic Babyface with a modern R&B twist. The album features the iconic hitmaker collaborations with some of today’s most sought after female R&B stars, including Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, Doechii, Kehlani and more.

Take a look at the new visual from Babyface featuring Ella Mai shot at the historic Malibu estate Villa De Leon by director/cinematographer Ava Rikki.

