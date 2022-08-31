Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time.

CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.

“It was an honor to get the opportunity to create such an iconic figure such as B.I.G., it was a greater honor to present it to my guy @cjordanwallace,” Mazza wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @therealfaithevans for trusting our brand to create such an important piece for your son.”

HIPHOP UNCENSORED: BIGGIE SMALLS SON CJ WALLACE GET A CUSTOMIZED CHAI… https://t.co/4iLukVhYgx pic.twitter.com/dnjdBQpIq8 — Daracheo corley (@Daracheo99) August 29, 2022