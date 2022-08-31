DaBaby recently canceled his show in New Orleans, apparently due to low ticket sales. Reports stated that less than 500 tickets were sold for the 14,000 seat venue. Despite this, DaBaby seems unfazed by the show cancellation.

The Blame It On Baby artist recently posted a gif of himself on Twitter where he is looking around before smirking and taking a sip of a drink.

New Orleans rapper 7th Ward Shorty told Nola.com that he believes the low ticket sales were due to the EDM group Showtek being booked to entice college kids who were attending this weekends LSU vs. Florida State game.

NOLA.com had reported that Ticketmaster’s seating chart showed that less than 500 tickets had been sold for the concert. While Ticketmaster says that the show is canceled, DaBaby’s promoters are saying that the show has been postponed. They have even gone to say that the show wasn’t even canceled due to low ticket sales.

Promoter Greg Pulver said that the shows cancellation was due to “a number of business reasons,” and that DaBaby’s team “decided to postpone and that was in our best interest.”

Andrew Lieber, the CEO of the booking agency that represents DaBaby, further defended the artist, claiming that the promoter was in breach of contract . “DaBaby’s New Orleans show was pulled by the artist’s team due to the promoter being in breach of contract. DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans.”