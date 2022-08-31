Westeros is getting ready for an invasion of The Crabfeeder, and fans are still flocking to House of the Dragon. After setting a record with the opening episode of the series, episode 2 surpassed that with 10.2 million viewers.

According to Variety, episode 2 of House of the Dragon had a 2% jump in viewership. The show received an early renewal from HBO this past Friday, guaranteeing season two after 20 million people watched the premiere. Now, that number is headed to 25 million.

House of the Dragon has yet to reach the heights of Game of Thrones Season 8, which pulled in 17.9 million in the premiere episode of the last season and 10.3 million in the second episode but has easily surpassed other shows on the network.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book “Fire & Blood,” House of the Dragon is a fantasy series that chronicles the history of House Targaryen and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.