Jordan Peele is teasing a sequel of his sci-fi film Nope.

According to IMDb, Michael Busch plays the uncredited character “Nobody” in the Jordan Peele summer blockbuster. Fans took notice that “Nobody” was shown in the movie’s first official trailer but did not make the final cut.

The writer-director was clearing up theories with the New York Times, and Peele said he’s not over telling “all of these stories” and fans are doing a lot of “interesting detective work” from things he’s read online.

He added, “The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention.”

Nope has brought in $117 million at the domestic box office after its release in late July.

Peele noted that fans will get answers to the burning questions they have about the UFO thriller. “There’s certainly a lot to talk about left.”



