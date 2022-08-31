One of North Carolinas rising artists, KingYama follows up his  “King of This” album with a new single “Like This Like That” . 


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Raised in Winston Salem, North Carolina, 17 year old King Yama has started making a name for himself early. Experienc ing success with his song “4L” reaching 1 million streams, and  signing with independent record label Carefree Trapboys ran  by Cashmerely in January 2022, KingYama has became a  force to be reckoned with.  

During the offseason from his high school football team, in  2021 he found himself downloading the app BandLab to his  iPhone and began recording music in his closet. Little did he  know the songs he would record were going to take off so  soon. Encouraged by his friends to continue pursuing a music  career he went on to gain more attention as his catalog in creased. Attracting listeners across the world with his songs  encompassing his humble and joyful mood as well as his real  life situations KingYama took his show on the road performing  across North Carolina as well as Kevin Garnetts “Hoop it Up”  tournament.  

Advertisement

With this momentum KingYama has a bright future ahead of  him. He recently released “King of This” in July of 2022 which  featured the single “Lotta” that has been on the airwaves of  North Carolina radio stations, but now he has another record  “Like This Like That” which is guaranteed to make anyone  dance no matter their age. KingYama released artwork for a  new project “Yama’s World” but hasn’t given a release date but 

has made it known that “Like This Like That” will be on the  project.  

KingYama has his eyes on the prize and is not stopping until  he reaches his goal. Be sure to follow KingYama on his socials  so that you can witness history in the making.  

Instagram: @Kingyamaa 

Twitter: @Kingyama4  

King of This – Ditto.fm/King-of-This 

Like This Like That – ditto.fm/like-this-like-that-kingyama