Kingyama Is Proving Why He Is the King of This

One of North Carolinas rising artists, KingYama follows up his “King of This” album with a new single “Like This Like That” .

Raised in Winston Salem, North Carolina, 17 year old King Yama has started making a name for himself early. Experienc ing success with his song “4L” reaching 1 million streams, and signing with independent record label Carefree Trapboys ran by Cashmerely in January 2022, KingYama has became a force to be reckoned with.

During the offseason from his high school football team, in 2021 he found himself downloading the app BandLab to his iPhone and began recording music in his closet. Little did he know the songs he would record were going to take off so soon. Encouraged by his friends to continue pursuing a music career he went on to gain more attention as his catalog in creased. Attracting listeners across the world with his songs encompassing his humble and joyful mood as well as his real life situations KingYama took his show on the road performing across North Carolina as well as Kevin Garnetts “Hoop it Up” tournament.

With this momentum KingYama has a bright future ahead of him. He recently released “King of This” in July of 2022 which featured the single “Lotta” that has been on the airwaves of North Carolina radio stations, but now he has another record “Like This Like That” which is guaranteed to make anyone dance no matter their age. KingYama released artwork for a new project “Yama’s World” but hasn’t given a release date but

has made it known that “Like This Like That” will be on the project.

KingYama has his eyes on the prize and is not stopping until he reaches his goal. Be sure to follow KingYama on his socials so that you can witness history in the making.

Instagram: @Kingyamaa

Twitter: @Kingyama4

King of This – Ditto.fm/King-of-This

Like This Like That – ditto.fm/like-this-like-that-kingyama