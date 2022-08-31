PGA TOUR® 2K23‘s official licensed courses were made public by 2K today. In addition to the 17 courses from PGA TOUR 2K21 that are returning, three new courses—the South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, and St. George’s Golf and Country Club—complete the list of 20 courses that are currently playable, giving players access to 360 distinct fairways and dance floors.

Aerial drone footage, lidar data, high-resolution photography, and supporting assets provided by the management of each course are used by 2K and HB Studios to create flawless in-game representations of real-world courses. This ensures that each course is true to life and has realistic structures, signage, hazards, fairways, greens, and climate. The method guarantees the most real-world PGA TOUR video game experience to date. Down to the last detail, courses like Riviera Country Club, which hosts the Genesis Open and was recently designated by the PGA TOUR as an upgraded tournament for the upcoming season, genuinely shine.

The full list of courses available at launch in PGA TOUR 2K23 includes:

Atlantic Beach Country Club;

Bay Hill Golf Club & Lodge (Arnold Palmer Course);

Copperhead (Innisbrook);

Detroit Golf Club;

East Lake Golf Club;

Quail Hollow Club;

Riviera Country Club;

St George’s Golf and Country Club;

The Renaissance Club;

TPC Boston;

TPC Deere Run;

TPC Louisiana;

TPC River Highlands;

TPC San Antonio;

TPC Sawgrass;

TPC Scottsdale;

TPC Southwind;

TPC Summerlin;

TPC Twin Cities; and

Wilmington Country Club (South Course).

You can see the courses below.