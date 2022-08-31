At Sekai Houston this past weekend, R&B musician Trey Songz and actor and TV personality Terrence J attended the D’USSE Cognac Day Party. Before the evening’s dramatic VIP event began, the famous guests enjoyed a private, cozy meal together.

The fourth installment of D’USSE’s summer Day Party series was Day Party Houston. The event gave attendees a full day of activities, including games, live entertainment, specialty drinks and popsicles, merchandise, and more.

You can see the images below.

