Diddy had his first studio session with Dr. Dre.

The 52-year-old music mogul gushed on social media sharing the news with his 18 million followers. With a post that included a carousel of shots from the special cook up session, Dr. Dre, 57 is seen coaching the “Gotta Move On,” artist. Diddy aka Love noted his iconic studio night with whom many consider to be Hip Hop’s greatest producer, Dr. Dre.

“Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true. I remember the first time I heard Dr. Dre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up! lol But it was a great experience and I thank God for it. I hope one day y’all get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero.”

The two music moguls came together to collaborate for Dr. Dre’s highly anticipated upcoming album with Snoop Dogg, who was also in attendance.

