Reebok Reveals the New LX2200 Scheduled for Sept. 1 Drop

Reebok Reveals the New LX2200 Scheduled for Sept. 1 Drop

Reebok has officially announced a September 1 release date for the brand-new LX2200, a contemporary take on one of its most recognizable running shoes, the LX8500.

In 1985, Reebok released the LX8500, a high-end runner. The all-new LX2200, which debuts in autumn 2022, is inspired by that same design and features a modern silhouette with aspects of today’s fashion, such as a soft leather upper, buffed EVA midsole, suede and mesh overlays, and a chalk white rubber outsole.

While this first release features subdued autumnal tones, upcoming LX2200 models will offer a variety of vintage and upscale material implementations and color schemes throughout the season.

Advertisement

Starting September 1, Reebok.com and a few stores will sell the LX2200.