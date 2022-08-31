With Rolling Loud California, scheduled for March 3-5, 2023, Rolling Loud announces its return to the West Coast. The upcoming festival, which will take place on the grounds next to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is the first Rolling Loud in Los Angeles since 2019 and the inaugural music event at the 300-acre Hollywood Park.

Available now, The Rolling Loud shop sells merchandise with an Inglewood theme, and fans may register HERE to be notified when tickets go on sale.

“Rolling Loud is deeply honored to be the first-ever music festival to take place at the incredible Hollywood Park,” said Rolling Loud co-Founders and co-CEOs Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif. “We’re pumped to return to L.A. and make our debut in Inglewood, such an important neighborhood in rap history. Rolling Loud California 2023 will be an event worthy of its historic location, celebrating the undeniable influence of the West Coast on hip-hop and featuring some of the hottest rappers in the game. Stay tuned for our biggest and best California festival yet!”

Rolling Loud California 2023 follows 2021’s Rolling Loud in San Bernardino but making a return to South Central Los Angeles. South Central Los Angeles, one of the most influential areas in the history of rap music, gave rise to countless rap legends and contributed to defining the genre’s style. Inglewood produced West Coast stalwarts like Mack 10 and Shade Sheist, as well as modern artists like Omarion, D Smoke, SiR, and more. It also earned shoutouts from Dr. Dre on “California Love” and “The Next Episode.” Rolling Loud California brings together some of the biggest artists in the genre from all over to close down Hollywood Park to commemorate the rich history of West Coast hip-hop, pay tribute to its icons, and promote its new stars.

“As the world’s largest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud will bring fans from around the globe to our Inglewood community,” said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “Hollywood Park’s 300-acres lends itself to hosting a variety of large-scale events. With Rolling Loud as our first music festival, we will further showcase Hollywood Park as a global stage and multifaceted entertainment destination.”

The biggest live rap brand, Rolling Loud, will perform more concerts in 2022 before returning to Los Angeles, including the first Rolling Loud Toronto, which will feature Future, WizKid, and Dave as headliners, on September 9th–11th. Two weeks later, the festival will return to New York for Rolling Loud New York 2022, its third New York festival featuring Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future.