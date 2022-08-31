SOURCE SPORTS: Jake Paul Set to Take on Anderson Silva in October Boxing Match

Jake Paul has found his next opponent, and it won’t take Rick Ross’s $10 million to get it done. According to TMZ, Paul will step into the ring with Anderson Silva.

Silva is a UFC icon and beat some of the baddest men on the planet in his middleweight runs. Silva is also running up a record in boxing, achieving a 3-1 record lately and most recently beating Tito Ortiz in September 2021. The one loss was in 1998. Silva is also 47 years old.

The fight is now set for October. Do you like Paul’s chances?

