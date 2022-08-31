After what has already been a busy summer for the New York Knicks, the franchise has made another move. On Tuesday, the Knicks and swingman RJ Barrett agreed to a four-year rookie extension that could bring the player $120 million.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the agreement complicates the pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. He has long been considered a lock to make a new backcourt in Madison Square Garden with newly acquired free agent Jalen Brunson.

RJ Barrett is now the youngest $100 million player in Knicks history at just 22 years old. The deal came after president of basketball operations Leon Rose reportedly made a Monday night deadline to get the Mitchell job done.

Headed into Monday, discussions around Mitchell were believed to have progressed, but there were still hurdles in getting the job done.

Last season, Barrett averaged 20 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3 assists.