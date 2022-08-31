The Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly heading into another season with Russell Westbrook. Ahead of training camp, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss spoke with The Athletic and said Westbrook was the “best player” on the team last year but would reverse the claim.

Westbrook’s 2021-22 campaign wasn’t the most glamorous for the superstar, but Buss held him down in conversation with Sam Amick. After calling him the best player, Buss responded to a follow-up note, in which she instead cited him as the most “consistent.”

The word I should have used was ‘consistent,'” Buss shared via text. “He played 78 games last season.”

Availability was indeed Westbrook’s best ability, and he averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 assists. If he remains with the Lakers, Westbrook will be teammates with who many would consider his archnemesis in Patrick Beverley.

In the late hours of last Wednesday night, ESPN reported the Los Angeles Lakers would acquire guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz. The Lakers will send Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Jazz.

Beverly is no stranger to playing in Los Angeles, having a stint with the Clippers from 2017 to 2021. This past season he played with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Early Thursday morning, Beverly hit Twitter to express his joy in going back to L.A.

Beverly is expected to help anchor a stingy Lakers defense under new head coach Darvin Ham.

Fans online immediately wondered how Patrick Beverly would align next to Russell Westbrook as the two have not been the fondest of each other over the years.