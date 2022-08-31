SOURCE SPORTS: Serena Williams U.S. Open Match Sets New Attendance Record for the Event

Serena Williams’ last dance is bringing out the crowds. According to FrontOfficeSports, throughout the opening day of the U.S. Open, 71,332 fans visited the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. That is the second-highest attendance number of any day in the history of the event.

The opening night session, in which Williams took the court and won, set a record for the highest night-sessions attendance across matches in history. 29,402 fans were in attendance.

FOS notes a majority of the fans departed before or during the match that followed Serena Williams.

Williams will return to the U.S. Open on Wednesday as she is set to take on Anett Kontaveit, who is currently ranked second in the world.