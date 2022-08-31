The Chi-League of Dreamville This past Saturday, the Powered by Wilson pro-am basketball tournament celebrated its winners at the Chicago Credit Union 1 Arena at the University of Illinois. Team C.A.S.H. won the men’s championship, and Team That Harper Kid won the women’s championship for the second time in a row.

Saturday’s Dreamville Chi-League championship game The men’s and women’s championship matches of Powered by Wilson pitted Team E’Twaun Moore against Team C.A.S.H. and Team Chaos against Team That Harper Kid, respectively.

Khaalia Hillsman of Team That Harper Kid won the game’s M.V.P. award after scoring 11 of her game-high 21 points in a dominant fourth-quarter performance that helped her team defeat Team Chaos 81-72.

With a 123-99 victory over Team E’Twaun Moore, Team C.A.S.H. easily won the men’s title thanks to the game M.V.P., Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored 25 points, and 23 points each from Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis.

Other noteworthy performers included Linnae Harper (Team That Harper Kid, 22 points), DJ Steward (24 points), Stefhon Hannah (22 points), and Damien Jefferson (21 points) from Team E’Twaun Moore (Team Chaos, 16 points). In addition to the game, Wilson conducted a special basketball clinic for Y.M.C.A. kids with Chris Brickley, a prominent trainer on the Wilson advisory staff. The Dreamville Chi-League Powered by Wilson donated $20,000 to the Y.M.C.A. of Metropolitan Chicago to cap off the event.

You can see images from the championship game below.