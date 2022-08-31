Congratulations are in order for Swae Lee, who is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Victoria Kristine.
Kristine hit Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 30), revealing images from their baby shower with a message to her followers: “Our little wild one is on the way.” The “wild” caption matches the safari theme of the event.
The baby is a boy, and at the event, Swae Lee gifted Victoria a new Range Rover.
Adding to the celebrations, Swae Lee is officially a diamond artist for contributing to French Montana’s “Unforgettable.” You can read more on that here.