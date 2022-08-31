Swae Lee and His Girlfriend Victoria Kristine Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Swae Lee, who is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Victoria Kristine.

Kristine hit Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 30), revealing images from their baby shower with a message to her followers: “Our little wild one is on the way.” The “wild” caption matches the safari theme of the event.

The baby is a boy, and at the event, Swae Lee gifted Victoria a new Range Rover.

Swae Lee and his girlfriend Victoria Kristine at their baby shower🍼👨‍👩‍👦 pic.twitter.com/kyjKnJIe83 — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) August 30, 2022

Congrats! Swae Lee Is Expecting A Baby Boy With Girlfriend Victoria Kristine.💙🍼✨ pic.twitter.com/tltil9Q5Oq — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) August 30, 2022

Adding to the celebrations, Swae Lee is officially a diamond artist for contributing to French Montana’s “Unforgettable.” You can read more on that here.