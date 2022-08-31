Beyoncé’s new album has everyone swooning, including Kevin Bacon. While sitting on his farm with his goats, Bacon pulls out his guitar and performs an acoustic version of “Heated” from the Renaissance album.

“Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling Heated, @Beyonce. Loving this track. #GoatSongs #Renaissance,” Kevin Bacon wrote online.

You can enjoy the video below.

If you need more Beyoncé, she has teamed with R&B legend Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.” The single is a remake of the Isley Brothers classic from 1975’s The Heat Is On album.

You can hear a preview of the single below and stream it in full on your streaming service of choice.