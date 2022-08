[WATCH] Megan Thee Stallion Records Twerk Video for Fans Who Tossed Their Phone on Stage

There is an ongoing trend of fans tossing their phones on stage. Some are hoping that the star on stage will take a picture, but some stars toss their phone in the air or back into the crowd. When a phone flew toward Megan Thee Stallion, she twerked for it as it lay on the floor.

“Somebody threw their phne on stage already recording,” the 27-year-old explained in the caption. “I said welp.”

The show she performed is available below.

