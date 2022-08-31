Chris Brown and Lil Baby pulled into the Kia Forum for their Los Angeles-area show. While Breezy was reaching near the end of his set, TMZ reports a brawl broke out in the front section of the crowd.

In the video, two men exchange blows, and a woman is knocked unconscious on the floor. The woman has since been released from the hospital, and an investigation has been opened by Inglewood PD.

After the woman was knocked out, several fans would rag the woman to the side of the arena in an effort to aid her. The video is available below.

