Ari Lennox is ready to let fans hear her next album. The Dreamville singer announced her new album, age/sex/location, which will arrive on September 9.
The album will be the first release since 2019’s Shea Butter Baby. To give fans a taste of what’s to come, Ari Lennox has released the new single “Queen Space.”
Ahead of the release, Dreamville co-founder, Ibrahim Hamad hit Twitter with Twitter with some behind-the-scenes footage.
Previously, Lennox released her first single, “Hoodie.” You can hear that one below.