Ari Lennox is ready to let fans hear her next album. The Dreamville singer announced her new album, age/sex/location, which will arrive on September 9.

The album will be the first release since 2019’s Shea Butter Baby. To give fans a taste of what’s to come, Ari Lennox has released the new single “Queen Space.”

Ahead of the release, Dreamville co-founder, Ibrahim Hamad hit Twitter with Twitter with some behind-the-scenes footage.

I just remembered I had my camera with me when Cole linked up with Ari and Elite to finish up Queen Space 🤦🏽‍♂️. I love this shot and the excitement Cole has everytime he hears this song so I had to share this clip atleast. Queen Space @arilennox x @IAMSUMMERWALKER dropping in 30min pic.twitter.com/LKCF9TR2as — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) August 31, 2022

Previously, Lennox released her first single, “Hoodie.” You can hear that one below.