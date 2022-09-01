Ari Lennox Shares the Meaning of Her New Album ‘age/sex/location’ with J. Cole

Ari Lennox is getting ready to release her new album, age/sex/location, next Friday. Ahead of the release, J. Cole dropped a conversation between him and Lennox on Instagram.

“I asked Ari what this new album means to her,” Cole wrote to fans. “I needed to know cuz I fuck with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me. Appreciate you @arilennox Looking forward to the rest of the world hearing it.”

In her response, Lennox speaks to the album being a transitional space, but also the trouble that she had on dating apps due to her identity leading to the album title.

J. Cole has shared a text from Ari Lennox about what her highly anticipated ‘age/sex/location’ album means to her.



We can’t wait 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/bErXVPSmpG — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) August 31, 2022

The album will be the first release from Lennox since 2019’s Shea Butter Baby. To give fans a taste of what’s to come, Ari Lennox has released the new single “Queen Space.”

Ahead of the release of the single, Dreamville co-founder, Ibrahim Hamad hit Twitter with Twitter with some behind-the-scenes footage.

I just remembered I had my camera with me when Cole linked up with Ari and Elite to finish up Queen Space 🤦🏽‍♂️. I love this shot and the excitement Cole has everytime he hears this song so I had to share this clip atleast. Queen Space @arilennox x @IAMSUMMERWALKER dropping in 30min pic.twitter.com/LKCF9TR2as — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) August 31, 2022

Previously, Lennox released her first single, “Hoodie.” You can hear that one below.