DaBaby’s Booking Agency Says Canceled New Orleans Show Was Due to “Breach of Contract” by Promoters

The Internet has had a run with a report that a DaBaby show was canceled at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans due to only selling 500 tickets. According to Nola.com, the arena has a concert capacity of over 14,000, and noted Ticketmaster showed the cancellation of the event.

The show’s promoter, Greg Pulver, stated the team is working on a future date and will bring in additional performers. “We decided to postpone and that was in our best interest,” Pulver added.

With the belief that the cancellation was due to low sales of tickets that were as low as $35, the CEO of DaBaby’s booking agency, Andrew Lieber, stated it was a “breach of contract” that called off the show.

“DaBaby’s New Orleans show was pulled by the artist’s team due to the promoter being in breach of contract,” said Lieber. “DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans.”

DaBaby didn’t offer a verbal response, instead tweeted out a gif.