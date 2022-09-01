JAY-Z dropped a verse of the year candidate in his four-minute float on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID.” The verse has been oft-discussed on social media since it dropped and is even being broken down by analysts on MSNBC.

Speaking with Rob Markman and Frazier Thorpe, Guru shares the amazement of the session, especially since it was one in one take.

“He walked in, and this was completely – he’s spitting the verse to me. One take. He’s literally asking me, ‘Guru, put the beat on.’ I’m like, ‘Khaled didn’t send me the beat, you didn’t send me the beat. Send me the beat,’” Guru recalled. “So then he sends me the joint, and I started trying to loop it, and he was just like, ‘No, no, no, hit Khaled and get the whole instrumental,’ so he could spit the whole verse.”

He added, “I didn’t know he had almost four minutes and how many bars or whatever ready, so I’m just in amazement of watching him do this again at 52 years old. It’s like, I never stop being amazed. That’s why I tweeted ’cause it’s just like, ‘Yo, I don’t really wanna have a conversation after this.’”

The luster of the verse isn’t lost on LeBron James either. Still, in awe of what HOV DID, King James hit Twitter to point out that the single was being talked about on cable news. And Hov chimed in. You can see that interaction below.

My only goal is to make the real “ones” feel seen , forgive me that’s my passion talking ….. haa . https://t.co/yRzFlyie3f — Mr. Carter (@sc) August 31, 2022

