The renowned multigenerational trio of Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, aka “Gammy,” are set for the return of the Emmy® Award-winning series Red Table Talk, which will return on September 7. The show will air on Facebook Watch every Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

The iCarly star Jennette McCurdy will appear in the opening episode of the new season, where she will bravely speak out about the years of abuse, exploitation, and manipulation she endured at the hands of her own mother.

Red Table Talk garnered four nominations this year after winning the Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show last year. African-American Film Critics Association Award and six NAACP Image Awards have both been won by the television series. The hosts received recognition from TIME as “Most Influential People of 2021,” the Ebony Power 100 named them “Entertainers of the Year,” and Jada received the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Additionally, the People’s Choice Awards (4), the MTV Movie & TV Awards (1), the Critics’ Choice Awards (2), and the Streamy Awards (2) have all nominated the Hi Barry series.

