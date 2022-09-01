For all Nike Dunks fans, be prepared to pay an extra $10 for your favorite sneakers. According to sneaker insider @Brandon1an, the price of one of Nike’s most significant silhouettes will rise.

On Twitter, he revealed the price of Dunks would begin to rise to start next quarter. “Retailers are indicating that starting next quarter, Nike will be raising the price of Dunks $10 across the board AGAIN,” he wrote.

The price of Drunk lows will rise to $120 and highs to $135. SE models of Dunks will be an additional $10.

