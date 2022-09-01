Donovan Mitchell is on the move. The star guard gets his wish and is out of Utah, but to the surprise of many in NBA circles, he isn’t going to the New York Knicks.

ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Mitchell will join All-Star Darius Garland in the backyard of the Cleveland Cavaliers. In return, the Jazz will get forward Lauri Markkanen, rookie wing Ochai Agbaji, guard Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, and 2029), and two pick swaps (2026 and 2028).

In the move, Sexton has agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal to be executed through the sign-and-trade.

Mitchell now joins a Cavs roster with Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and more.