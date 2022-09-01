Tory Lanez Says Drake and The Weeknd Have Ghosted Him on Features for Years

Tory Lanez is currently working on a run of projects, citing that he has about five tucked away. On those projects, there will likely be features, just don’t expect to hear Drake or The Weeknd.

Tory Lanez hit social media and revealed that his fellow Toronto artists will not return a song.

A fan asked would Drake or The Weeknd would be featured on #Sorry4WhatAlbum. In reply, Lanez said: “Been sending them songs for years … but nah not a single one”

Been sending them songs for years … but nah not a single one 😅😅 https://t.co/5o9wrgO6gf — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) August 30, 2022

One feature he can secure is Chris Brown. The two recently connected on “Bad Then a Beach,” and Tory Lanez is giving his friend Chris Brown flowers, providing him a new chain that dubs the “Warm Embrace” singer “The King of Pop.”

Tory Lanez, Chris Brown & Lil Baby in the club pic.twitter.com/NIJEU3MoDI — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) August 1, 2022

“Look at this chain I made for Chris Brown,” Lanez wrote on IG. “@chrisbrownofficial IS THE KING OF POP WHEN IT COMES TO MY ERA AND MY GENERATION ……IDGAF my dawg held me down in a time when most of the world left me for dead !!! I feel like This is a well deserved gift …. For so many reasons !!! Most of those reasons I engraved on the back of the chain !!!!”

The chain has a silhouette of Breezy flooded with diamonds and “King of Pop” etched across the bottom.

