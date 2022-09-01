You know, this may be an intense spooky season. A.A. Milne’s iconic character Winnie the Pooh became public and is now in a slasher film. This edition of the bear is to not be confused with the loveable honey-guzzling bear of Disney.

On Wednesday (Aug. 31), the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey were released, reimagining the children’s comic into a horror film where Pooh is strangling, slashing, and smashing a group of teens.

The film is about Pooh and Piglet on a rampage after being abandoned by Christopher Robin. Film director Rhys Waterfield told Variety said the two stars are going back to their animal roots after they have to fend for themselves after Robin goes to college.

You can see the horrifying trailer below.