Don’t look for Trey Songz at Tycoon Weekend 2023. According to 50 Cent, the singer is banned from attending due to his behavior at this year’s events down in Houston.

50 hit Instagram and let off details about Songz’s behavior and deemed him banned from the Tycoon activities.

“Last TYCOON he crashed a Wraith,” 50 Cent said. “This TYCOON he was acting crazy, wanting to fight and shit over the girls. He broke some shit up in his room. Nah tell @treysongz he can’t come. SMH.”

