The family of two young Black girls snubbed at “Sesame Street”-themed amusement park, declined an invitation back.

In July, a viral video shot at the Pennsylvania theme park showed a costumed character appearing to shake her head ‘no’ at two young Black girls and refusing to interact with them which sparked backlash against the park.

READ MORE: Sesame Place Theme Park Responds To Accusations Of Racism

Advertisement

Jodi Brown was there with her daughter (Skylar) and niece (Nylah), as they were rudely dismissed by a Sesame Place employee in character during a parade

The park has now reached out to the family and asked them to return, however they say their daughters are still traumatized.

Since the incident, Sesame Place has rolled out a new set of policies including comprehensive racial equity and bias training for their employees.

Share your thoughts and comments with us on social media.