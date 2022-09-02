Since becoming an internet sensation and becoming the “it girl” of the digital generation, 27-year-old Ari Fletcher has helped boost brands’ names and presence and helped them generate millions of dollars and become multi-millionaires. Known for her social presence and recently the girlfriend of rapper Moneybagg Yo, Fletcher is forming her own beauty trail with the debut of REMEDY BY ARI her newest all-inclusive beauty line. The Makeup line is an extension of who Fletcher is at the core, which exudes glamour and self-confidence and now she is sharing the secrets and leveraging her 7 million followers to what she say’s is her personal “definition of beauty” and “remedy to beat bad days.” The vegan, paraben-free, phthalate-free product line consists of 10 glosses, 1 eyeshadow palette, and 8 lip liners which sold out in 3 hours! Fletcher is no stranger to beauty “I’ve always loved makeup and especially lip glosses. That’s why I wanted to release lip glosses first because I love a really nice lip. And I’m super obsessed with makeup overall.” in an interview with ‘21Ninety’ I’ve been wearing makeup for years, and I wear it so much because I’m always going out and going to photoshoots. So I know exactly how I like my makeup, and I have a tendency of always wanting to fix other people’s makeup – I’m just super into glam.” The highly anticipated collection, which includes the jet-set adventures, is appropriate for everyday beauty routines “It took us a really long time to get everything to where I felt like it would be one hundred percent perfect for everybody to wear. And then I really had to come to an assured place in making sure that all of the products were ones that I genuinely loved. That whole process took almost a year.” Simply stated in the Remedy by Ari Instagram post …The Remedy to all things beauty 💅🏽. We’ve curated products that speak to our glam connoisseurs. What kind of products are you hoping to see? Tell us below in the comments 💋.”