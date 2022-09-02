In NBA 2K23 on Next Gen, 2K today unveiled details about the brand-new MyCAREER experience, which features the longest and most intricate storyline in the franchise’s history. Following the NBA Draft, the plot pushes players to balance their on-court success with managing their off-court careers in music, fashion, and business. MyCAREER will include Dreamville musicians Elite and Bas among its diverse cast of characters and cameos as they assist gamers in making friends with J. Cole and winning over The City.

The cover hero for the NBA 2K23 DREAMER Edition, which will launch this fall for the PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S, was also revealed to be J. Cole. The NBA 2K23 DREAMER Edition, which is only available at GameStop in the US and Canada, adds to J. Cole’s already impressive list of accomplishments as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum hip-hop singer and self-proclaimed baller. For complete information, visit the NBA 2K23 official website.

“NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” said J. Cole. “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the DREAMER brand into NBA 2K. There’s also more to come, so watch out for all things Dreamville and DREAMER brand drops during Seasons and for Bas and Elite in this year’s MyCAREER story.”

“The sheer scale, depth and talent featured in this year’s MyCAREER creates an unparalleled experience within NBA 2K23,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at NBA 2K. “At the top of that list of talent is our first cover star who truly sits at the intersection of basketball and music. Bringing a visionary like J. Cole and DREAMER into the creative process for both the game and the soundtrack showcases the pillar of culture that NBA 2K23 has become.”

Additionally, the NBA 2K23 soundtrack will debut with a selection of internationally recognized musicians, including “TITANIC (feat. Rich Brian)” by Jackson Wang, “Rucón” by Alemán, “West Like (feat. Kalan.FrFr)” by Destiny Rogers, “The Matrix” by Ski Mask the Slump God, “Surround Sound (feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate)” by JID, “Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)” by Drake, “Nail Tech” by Jack Harlow, “Megan’s Piano” by Megan Thee Stallion, “No Trends” by Mike Dimes, “Que Oso” by Snow Tha Product, “Rapstar” by Polo G, “love nwantiti (ah ah ah) [feat. Joeboy & Kuami Eugene] [Remix]” by CKay, and many more.