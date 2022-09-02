PUMA and Palomo Spain have developed a collection that explores team sports with a nostalgic edge and champions today’s daring view of gender flexibility.

The 1970s football stars and their glamorous off-the-field lives inspired the PUMA x Palomo Spain collection, which links the flamboyant and extravagant attitude of that era’s fashion to Palomo’s characteristic couture-infused, romantic, gender-neutral designs. The gender-neutral collection, which includes 15 styles, has clean lines and enduring, soothing hues that range from beige, white, and pale blue to navy blue, burgundy, and vibrant yellow. It also features many iconic team sports motifs.

The sinuous PUMA x Palomo Spain logo is embroidered on the piping of a bell-bottom T7 tracksuit made of cotton and polyester. A half-zipped polo with embroidery and jacquard inspired by football pairs with terry tank tops and T7 nylon shorts, while a nylon coat and printed long-sleeve jersey top round off the ready-to-wear collection. Shoes include the classic Weekend sneaker and the Nitefox loafer, which has an outsole with a striking, trail-inspired design. Nitefox is also offered in laced boot form. The bicolor Grip bag, the burgundy Crossbody clutch, an embroidered cap, a printed satin scarf, staples from Palomo Spain, and accessories add a stylish finishing touch.

The PUMA x Palomo Spain collection will be available on PUMA.com, select PUMA Stores, PalomoSpain.com, and selected retailers worldwide, with retail prices ranging from $40 to $250.