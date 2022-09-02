Smino is getting ready for a new album. Hitting social media, the St. Louis spitter released an open letter revealing his current state and the music that is to come.

After delivering a belated birthday wish to The Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant. Smino dropped off everything on his mind:

“I spent alotta time becoming a better fren to myself….

I spent alotta time searching 4 time I already had…

I spent alotta time tryna make this shit perfect only 2 realize the only perfect things come from GOD and just being myself is PERFECT because I come from GOD HIMSELF.

I spent alotta moments wondering if I even gave a fuck about dropping music because in this world..it seems like the talent ain’t appreciated as much as the ‘Challenge’ or moment…

Rent Due tho!”





Arriving alongside the drop is the new release “24-8,” a silky release produced by Phoelix, showing Smino is still sharp and in form after his hiatus.

Advertisement

You can see the new release below.