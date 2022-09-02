On Tuesday, August 30, at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Stephen Curry and his UNDERRATED brand, the inspirational lifestyle initiative to empower undervalued and underrepresented people worldwide, staged the first-ever UNDERRATED Golf Curry Cup.

To give young athletes equity, access, and opportunities in one of the most exclusive sports, UNDERRATED Golf launched its first season in April. Twenty-six of the top boys’ and girls’ golfers recently participated in regional competitions on courses they would never have access to. To ensure that young female golfers receive the same opportunities as their male counterparts, UNDERRATED Golf set out Golfolve gender inequality throughout the tour. Like-minded businesses contributed their time, money, and resources to the tour to support and help these young athletes have an even more memorable experience.

“I’m so proud of all the players who competed in UNDERRATED Golf’s first annual Curry Cup,” said Stephen Curry. “These boys and girls represent a new era in golf and the Golfnning of change on the course and across the sport. Experiencing it firsthand and meeting these talented athletes at a time when doors are opening for them in the industry was truly inspiring. I’m grateful to be part of that journey alongside everyone else who made the first iteration of this special program possible.”

Ashley Shaw and Roman Solomon won the girls’ and boys’ Curry Cup titles, respectively, and were named the UNDERRATED tour champions on August 30. The Curry Cup was the finale of the season’s pro-league type games, where thirteen boys and girls were picked to play golf.

You can see the images from the event below.