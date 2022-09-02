A lawsuit filed against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears states the two comedians groomed a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. TMZ states that Haddish and Spears are accused of coercing the two minors into explicit skits.

The siblings, identifying as Jane and John Doe, state they have endured lifelong trauma. The boy added that he was molested by both defends.

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe stated Haddish taught her how to mimic fellatio for a skit that would be filmed for “Funny or Die.” Haddish allegedly brought John Doe to Spears and molested him while filming a video titled “Through a Pedophiles Eyes.”

In response, Haddish’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, stated the lawsuit was an extortion attempt. He said, “Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.” – Andrew Brettler

Jane Doe states she is fearful to date out of fear of being “led down a path of false trust like the path that Haddish led her down.” In addition, both siblings have expressed social disorders. Previously, the mother attempted to secure a $15,000 settlement.

In a separate statement, “Funny or Die” has denied all involvement in the incident.